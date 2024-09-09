Vivo X200 series might give a tough competition to the upcoming iPhone 16 series

According to rumours from various sources Vivo is firmly planning to launch the X200 and X200 Pro devices in China this October (initial part of the month). This means that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will take on the likes of Apple’s iPhone 16 devices that will be launched by the end of September.

For those who are unknown, Vivo is the third highest smartphone manufacturer (in the premium category) in China after Huawei and Apple. Vivo has sold most smartphones in July and August in China and the manufacturer might be planning to continue the streak in its home market.

When it comes to Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, the devices are rumoured to get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Dimensity 9400 SoC will the new top end processor of MediaTek and is likely to take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The X200 is expected to get 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and “1.5K” resolution. The primary camera of the device is 50MP with a Sony sensor along with a 50 MP 3x periscope zoom camera, and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor. It is expected to have a 5500-5600 mAh battery with 90W wired charging.

On the other hand, the Pro model is rumoured to get a curved 1.5K 120Hz OLED screen along with 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP main sensor with large aperture and 50 MP ultrawide camera. The device will offer a 6000 mAh larger battery. It is expected to get IP68/69 dust and water resistance and improved vibration motor.