Vivo X200 series global launch to take place very soon, company teases it on official page

Vivo X200 series is the most premium smartphone series offered by the manufacturer in 2024. Even though the smartphone series has been launched in China the Global launch is awaited. The launch of the device will be taking place soon and the company has teased about that in its latest official Facebook page (Vivo’s Malaysian branch).

The Vivo X200 line-up includes three devices- X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini. We are not quite sure whether the X200 Pro mini will be available in global markets. It is expected that Vivo will be revealing more details about the X200 series global launch soon through the official channel.

Vivo X200 features quad-curved 6.67” 10-bit LTPS display and HDR10+ support. The display can go up to 4500 nits and offers high-frequency PWM dimming for a flicker-free experience. The X200 gets a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX921 sensor along with a 50MP IMX882 1/1.95″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash. The device offers a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W wired charging support.

On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro gets quad-curved 6.78” 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support.

When it comes to camera specs, the X200 gets a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.28″ sensor. The telephoto camera is a 200MP camera with 1/1.4″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash. In terms of battery, the device gets 6000mAh capacity battery with 90W wired charging support.

Pricing wise, the Vivo X200 is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 62,000.