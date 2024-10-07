Vivo X200 Pro series camera samples spotted for the first time, to launch on October 14

The Vivo X200 Pro series is expected to launch on October 14 and the upcoming series is expected to offer great camera quality. The VP of Vivo, Jia Jingdong has recently posted camera samples taken by the X200 series on Weibo and they are superb. The VP has shared pictures taken by X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini.

The pictures taken by the devices are shown in their full color palettes and the company calls it a ‘full-depth micro-quadruple design’. Jingdong has skipped the regular X200 device camera samples.

Specifications

The entire Vivo X200 series will be powered by Dimensity 9400 chipset and it will offer large language model which is capable to reach 3 billion operations. It can also handle AI tasks that are of day to day nature.

The Vivo X series will offer a big improvement in terms of battery technology. The semi-solid battery technology by Vivo has improved (according to some reports) and the company has claimed that the X200 series battery will offer the highest energy density in history of the industry.

Speaking about the cameras, the X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini will offer 1/1.28″ LYT-818 sensor co-developed with Sony. Both the devices will offer the same V3+ imaging chip that is used in X100 Ultra.

The X200 Pro will offer 200MP 85mm f/2.67 periscope zoom while X200 Pro mini will get a 70mm f/2.57 periscope camera. The X200 series will offer slow motion at 4K@120fps also called 4K backlit movie portrait video. The Pro devices will also get video recording in 10-bit vivo log. This will ensure superior color grading in post-production.