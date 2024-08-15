Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 devices will not be powered by the flagship Snapdragon SoC

Vivo as well as Oppo will be launching their flagship devices by early October and according to the latest rumours, the devices will not be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The Vivo X200 as well as the Vivo X200 Pro will be the flagship devices that will be launched in early October. Similarly, Oppo which is the sister company of Vivo will launch its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro devices in the same time frame.

All the above-mentioned devices from Oppo and Vivo will get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC which will the flagship from the chipset manufacturer. This is done to launch the devices before the Xiaomi 15 series device which will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, reported Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station. Oppo and Vivo rival the likes of Xiaomi in the international/ domestic market.

According to the latest reports, MediaTek is expected to give a tough fight to Qualcomm in terms of its flagship processor this year. Upon its launch, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC will compete with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The higher single-core performance on the Dimesity 9400 means that it will be quick when it comes to multitasking. As there is a rise in AI, MediaTek is expected to upgrade the NPU performance. It is expected that the NPU will offer 40 performance upgrades over its predecessor.

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed that CPU performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be faster than its predecessor. It is also rumoured that the NPU performance will be 40 performance more than the previous generation. It is expected that this powerful chipset will be offered in the flagship devices.