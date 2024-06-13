Vivo X Fold3 Pro sale starts in India, check the offers here

Vivo had released its latest foldable smartphone- Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India and the smartphone has now gone on sale. The device is available on the company’s official website as well as e-commerce platform Flipkart. It is also available in retail stores.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro is available in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and it costs Rs. 1, 59,999. It comes in a single Celestial Black colour option.

Bank Offers

Users get multiple offers on the device and that includes flat Rs 15,000 discount on HDFC/SBI Credit and Debit Card. It is available between 6th to 20th June, 2024. No-cost EMI is available on the smartphone for up to 24 months. Users can get up to Rs 1000 additional bonus on the exchange of old device. The users also get ‘one time free screen replacement’ offer during the offer period. There is also 15 days replacement policy on the device.

Specifications

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro offers 6.53-inch cover display with 8.03-inch inner AMOLED LTPO folding display. The display resolution is 2480 x 2200 pixels while the refresh rate is 120Hz. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support too. The thickness of the device will be 11.2mm. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno GPU. It gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device comes with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.

Speaking about camera specs, we get 50MP ultra sensing primary camera with OIS, 64MP telephoto lens and 50MP ultra wide lens. A 32-megapixel front camera is offered for great selfies as well as video calls. The device uses ZEISS optics and weighs 236 grams. The device also gets a massive 5700mAh battery.

Also Read: Recent IQOO 13 Leaks Shows The Price Of The Upcoming Device