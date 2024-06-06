Vivo X Fold3 Pro launched in India today: Price, specs, and other details

Vivo has unveiled its first foldable smartphone the X Fold3 in India at 12 PM today that is on June 6, 2024. The device has already made its debut in the Chinese market. Following its launch, the device will rival the foldable phones of OnePlus and Samsung in the category.

Now, let’s check some more details about the foldable phone here.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro India Launch: Where To Watch Live

Vivo X Fold3 Pro was launched at a big event in Delhi. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro launch event was also live streamed through its YouTube page.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro Price In India

Vivo X Fold3 Pro India launch price starts at Rs. 1,59,999 for the lone 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It comes in a single Celestial Black colour option. You can pre-book the X Fold 3 Pro Vivo India website, Amazon and Flipkart. The device will be available for sale starting June 13.

As an introductory offer, Vivo is providing up to Rs. 15,000 bank offers on payments made using HDFC and SBI cards. Additional offers include Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and a one-time free screen replacement.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro Features Expected

The Vivo X Fold 3 Prois powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a 8.03-inch primary display with 2K (2,200×2,480 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The other features of the screen include Dolby Vision support, and HDR10 support.

The cover AMOLED display measures 6.53-inch with 1,172×2,748 pixels and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both the main screen and cover screen have 91.77 percent and 90.92 percent screen-to-body ratios respectively.

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) supported Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

Vivo has equipped the device with a Carbon fibre hinge that is claimed to withstand 100 folds a day for over 12 years. The front is made of glass while the back has glass fibre. The middle portion is made using Aluminum alloy material.

The cameras offered on the device include a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 lens with OIS support and a secondary 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and third camera is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both the cover screen and main screen features 32-megapixel selfie shooters with f/2.4 aperture. The handset features Vivo’s V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor proximity sensor, gyro, colour temperature sensor, laser focus sensor, electronic compass, air pressure sensor, multispectral sensor and infrared blaster. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and is IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro packs a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. In dimension, it measures 159.96×142.4×5.2mm while unfolded and weighs 236 grams.