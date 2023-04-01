Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing leaked, gives us a peek into the features and specifications

The Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to be launched in April 2023 but the company has not yet revealed the exact date for it. Prior to the official launch, the unboxing of the smartphone has been leaked on the Internet and we get to see some aspects of the smartphone in flesh and blood. The unboxing video was reposted by Vivo on Weibo.

Speaking about the design of the smartphone, the X Fold 2 gets a unique rear panel. The rear panel offers a circular module that houses the back cameras (along with the flash). The back panel offers a red lather panel that covers the majority of the panel. However, the remaining part of the back panel offers a glossy finish. The smartphone offers two front cameras. While the first front camera is offered on the cover screen, the other camera is offered on the right corner of the foldable display.

According to some other leaks, it has been found that the smartphone will offer an 8-inch E6 AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking about the camera specifications, the triple camera setup offers a 50MP Sony IMX633 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The other two cameras are 12MP ultra wide lens and telephoto lens. Both cameras offer a Sony IMX663 sensor. The processor offered on the smartphone is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is coupled with 12GB RAM.

On the other hand, the storage of the smartphone is 512GB. When it comes to OS, the smartphone offers Android 13 out of the box. The battery capacity offered on the device is 4800mAh while the fast charging support is 120W. In terms of weight, the foldable smartphone is 10 percent lighter than its predecessor and it weighs below 300 grams (the earlier models smell).