Vivo V80 to launch in India on October 6

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Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Vivo V80 for the Indian market. The device will make it’s Indian debut on October 6, 2026, at 12:00 IST.

It will be the latest addition to the V series. Vivo has revealed that the device will arrive with a bigger battery, and a unique design.

Vivo V80 India Camera And Specifications

Vivo has confirmed that the latest Vivo V80 smartphone will arrive with triple rear camera unit that will house a 50MP ZEISS lens with Optical Image Stabilisation and another 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor as well. In addition, there will be another 50MP ZEISS sensor that will work as the front camera to capture selfies and attending video calls.

The front camera of the device will support 4K Cinematic Video and 4K recording at 60FPS. Apart from that, it will also pack 30 AI tools, including AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, Pet Pals, Snap Note, and more.

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As for the display, the phone will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display coupled with up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for 1.07 billion colours. It will also get 5000 nits of peak brightness along with ultra-low brightness mode.

The handset will be shipped in three different colour options, Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem.

It will be powered by a 7200mAh battery along with 90W fast charging support. According to Vivo, the phone will be able to get from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. All other details related to the device have not been revealed yet.

Speculations are that we will get to know a little more about it before the official launch of the same.

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