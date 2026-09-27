Vivo V80 India price leaked ahead of October 6 launch

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The upcoming V-series phone is expected to feature a 7,200mAh battery, Zeiss cameras, a 144Hz OLED display.

The upcoming V-series phone is expected to feature a 7,200mAh battery, Zeiss cameras, a 144Hz OLED display and Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Vivo has already confirmed several specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The V80 will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

For photography, the phone will come with a Zeiss-branded camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera supporting 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom.

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It will also feature a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

The Vivo V80 will pack a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and support 4K Cinematic Video recording.

It will also be the first V-series smartphone to launch in India with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on October 6 at 12pm IST and will be available through Vivo’s website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Also Read: Redmi 17C 5G confirmed to launch in India on October 1