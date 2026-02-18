Vivo V70 series set to launch in India on February 19 with premium features

Smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new V70 series in India on February 19, strengthening its presence in the competitive mid-premium smartphone segment. The company has opened pre-bookings from February 12 to February 24, while the official sale will start on February 25 across online and offline retail channels.

Key Specifications:

Display and Battery

Both the V70 and V70 Elite are confirmed to sport 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rates, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. A 6,500 mAh battery is standard on both models, supported by 90W fast charging for quicker top-ups.

Processor and Performance

The standard Vivo V70 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage.

The V70 Elite will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering stronger performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps.

Cameras

Both phones are tipped to feature triple rear cameras, including:

A 50 MP main sensor

A 50 MP secondary sensor (wide/telephoto, depending on model)

An 8 MP ultra-wide camera

Front cameras on both models are also expected to be 50 MP, suitable for high-resolution selfies. The Elite model’s telephoto lens may offer up to 3x optical zoom and enhanced video features like 4K recording.

Software and Additional Features

Both devices will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and support 5G connectivity, along with dust and water-resistance ratings. The Elite model may also include enhanced durability features.

Expected Pricing

Leaked pricing ahead of launch suggests:

Vivo V70 – around Rs 45,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) and Rs 49,999 (12 GB + 256 GB).

Vivo V70 Elite – expected around Rs 51,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), Rs 56,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), and Rs 61,999 (12 GB + 512 GB).

Industry observers say the V70 series is designed to target buyers who want flagship-like camera and battery performance without a flagship price tag, putting the new phones in direct competition with rivals in the mid-premium segment.

