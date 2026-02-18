Vivo V70 series set to launch in India on February 19 with premium features

Vivo’s V70 lineup will debut on February 19, with pre-bookings open from February 12–24 and open sales starting February 25 in India.

By Neha Jaiswal
vivo v70 series india launch
Photo: Vivo

Smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new V70 series in India on February 19, strengthening its presence in the competitive mid-premium smartphone segment. The company has opened pre-bookings from February 12 to February 24, while the official sale will start on February 25 across online and offline retail channels.

Key Specifications:

Display and Battery

  • Both the V70 and V70 Elite are confirmed to sport 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rates, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. A 6,500 mAh battery is standard on both models, supported by 90W fast charging for quicker top-ups.

Processor and Performance

  • The standard Vivo V70 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage.
  • The V70 Elite will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering stronger performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps.

Cameras

Both phones are tipped to feature triple rear cameras, including:

  • A 50 MP main sensor
  • A 50 MP secondary sensor (wide/telephoto, depending on model)
  • An 8 MP ultra-wide camera
  • Front cameras on both models are also expected to be 50 MP, suitable for high-resolution selfies. The Elite model’s telephoto lens may offer up to 3x optical zoom and enhanced video features like 4K recording.

Software and Additional Features

  • Both devices will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and support 5G connectivity, along with dust and water-resistance ratings. The Elite model may also include enhanced durability features.

Expected Pricing

Leaked pricing ahead of launch suggests:

  • Vivo V70 – around Rs 45,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) and Rs 49,999 (12 GB + 256 GB).
  • Vivo V70 Elite – expected around Rs 51,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), Rs 56,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), and Rs 61,999 (12 GB + 512 GB).

Industry observers say the V70 series is designed to target buyers who want flagship-like camera and battery performance without a flagship price tag, putting the new phones in direct competition with rivals in the mid-premium segment.

