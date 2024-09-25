Vivo V40e powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC launched in India, know details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the Vivo V40e smartphone in India. The device can be termed as a semi-premium device and the initial price starts at Rs 28,999. The smartphone will go on sale from October 2, 2024 through e-commerce website Flipkart. The device will join the likes of V40 and the V40 Pro devices that have already launched in India.

The smartphone is offered in Royal Bronze and Mint Green colour options. If you are looking for a slim and stylish smartphone with good camera, this model can be opted for. The display of the device is 3D curved AMOLED display and is 6.77-inch FHD+. The features of the device include a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and SGS certification. The Wet Touch feature on the device enables users to use the smartphone even when their hands are wet.

When it comes to the processor of the device we will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC that will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The operating system that will be present on the device is FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The maximum storage that is offered on the device is 256GB.

Even though the design of the smartphone is slim in nature, there will be no compromise on the battery capacity of the device. The device will have a massive 5500 mAh battery and the flash charging support is 80W. For accident splash and dirt protection on the device is IP64.

Speaking about the cameras on the device, there is dual camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is 50MP and the secondary camera gets an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide setup. There is a 50MP selfie camera at the front of the device.