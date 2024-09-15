Vivo V40e might be the slimmest smartphone offered in India; know the expected launch date

Vivo is expected to launch the slimmest smartphone in India very soon. The device will be none other than the Vivo V40e and it is expected to launch by the end of September, 2024. The device will join the likes of V40 and the V40 Pro devices which recently launched in India.

The device is expected to be offered in Royal Bronze colour options revealed some renders, reported mysmartprice. The display of the device will be curved and the peak brightness will be of 4500 nits. There will be an ultra-slim 3D curved design. Even though the design of the smartphone is slim in nature, there will be no compromise on the battery capacity of the device. The device will have a massive 5500 mAh battery and the flash charging support is 80W.

When it comes to the processor of the device we will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC that will be coupled with 8GbB of RAM. The operating system that will be present on the device is FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Some specifications of the device were present on the BIS certifications and are likely to be carried on to the production model.

Speaking about the cameras on the device, there will be dual camera setup at the rear. The dual camera setup is expected to be present on the camera bump. An LED flash is expected to be present near the cameras.

