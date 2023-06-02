Vivo V29 Lite with Snapdragon 695 and 5000mAh battery launched

Vivo launched the Vivo V29 Lite in the Czech Republic on March 2. According to specs, the smartphone is a rebranded Vivo Y78. The smartphone is a proper mid-range device and offers Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh battery and much more.

The details about the Vivo V29 Lite have been mentioned below.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G

Specs

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G offers 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with aspect ratio of 20:9. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz, while the touch sampling rate is 300Hz.

V29 Lite smartphone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC octacore processor along with a Adreno 619 GPU. When it comes to OS, the smartphone offers Android 13 along with FunTouchOS 13 out of the box. In terms of RAM users get 8GB and it can be extended virtually through extended RAM 3.0 feature. In terms of storage users get 128GB.

The V29 Lite offers a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.79) with OIS. The other rear cameras on the smartphone include 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone offers a 16MP (f/2.45) sensor. It is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

When it comes to battery, a 5000mAh battery powers the device and supports 44W wired fast charging. The device also gets IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual Nano SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint sensor and much more.

Price and colors

In terms of variants, the V29 Lite gets a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device costs CZK 8,499 (Apx. Rs. 32,000). The sale of the smartphone will start from June 15. The device will be available in Dark Black and Summer Gold colour options. Users get a warranty of two years on the device.

