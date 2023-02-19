Vivo V27 series expected to launch on March 1 on Flipkart

The new Vivo V27 series is all set to launch in India via Flipkart. Even though the smartphone has been teased from time to time we were quite unaware about the launch date. Flipkart has accidentally teased the launch of the upcoming series in India. The Vivo V27 series will be launched on March 1 and the information was leaked accidentally.

The information about the launch details has been first spotted by 91mobiles.

What’s in the new series

The Vivo V27 series will get a display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will get a curved display and a punch hole at the front. The front camera is housed in the punch hole. The V27 series is expected to offer a Sony IMX 776V sensor and a 50MP primary camera. There is also an Aura light (flash) on the smartphone. The back camera is expected to have OIS too.

It was reported earlier that the V27 Pro smartphone will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC along with a Mali G610 GPU. When it comes to OS, the smartphone will come with Android 13 with FunTouchOS 13 out of the box.

In terms of variants, the V27 Pro is expected to have 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage variants. The cost of the smartphone will be around Rs 40,000 suggested some leaks.

N.B.- The specs mentioned in the article are based on leaks. Users should wait for Vivo to officially announce the specs and launch dates.