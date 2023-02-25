Vivo V27 Pro full specs as well as price leaked ahead of launch

The Vivo V27 Pro is expected to be unveiled officially in India on March 1. However, ahead of the official unveil of the smartphone, full specifications of the device have been leaked. As reported by Appuals, the smartphone will have an initial price tag of Rs 41,999.

The details about the leaked specs have been mentioned below.

Vivo V27 Pro 5G

Specs

The Vivo V27 Pro 5G will offer a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display and the screen curvature will be 60 degrees. The resolution of the screen will be 2400 × 1080 pixels. The refresh rate of the smartphone will be 120Hz.

It is reported that the V27 Pro smartphone will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC along with a Mali G610 GPU. When it comes to OS, the smartphone will come with Android 13 with FunTouchOS 13 out of the box.

The V27 series is expected to offer a 50MP Sony IMX 776V primary sensor with OIS. The other rear cameras on the smartphone include 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens and 2MP Macro lens. There is also an Aura light (flash) on the rear of the smartphone. On the front, the smartphone is expected to offer a 50MP AF sensor.

When it comes to battery, a 4600mAh battery will power the device and gets 66W wired fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual Nano SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint sensor and much more.

Price and colours

In terms of variants, the V27 Pro is expected to have 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant along with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 41,999 suggested the leak. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 45,999.

The device will be available in Magic Blue and Noble Black colour options and the back glass gets a colour changing design.

(NB: The prices of the smartphone as well the specs are based on the leak. Users should wait for the official reveal of the smartphone for the final price as well as actual specs.)