Vivo V25 Pro available for sale in India with Rs 3,500 discount on Flipkart

Vivo V25 Pro sale has gone live in India on Flipkart. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and has a 64MP primary sensor. The top of the line model of the smartphone comes with a unique colour-changing rear panel.

Vivo V25 Pro price, sale and offers

The phone is is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The basic 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 35,999 and the and 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 39,999.

Flipkart is offering Rs 3,500 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on the purchase of the smartphone during the first sale. This cuts down the price of the smartphone down to Rs 32,499.

The Vivo V25 Pro is offered in two colour options – Pure Black and Siling Blue.

Check out the specification details of the new Vivo V25 Pro here.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs Android 12 OS based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter to capture images and videos. The smartphone also flaunts a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

It packs a 4,830mAh battery pack that has 66W fast charging support. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will support two major software updates and at least three years of security updates as well.

As we have mentioned above, the Vivo V25 Pro sports a color changing AG glass design, which makes the color hue of the back panel shift based on light.