Vivo V25 4G with same feature as Vivo V25e expected to launch soon

Vivo is reportedly planning to introduce a 4G variant of the V25 5G smartphone, which was launched last month in India. The company has not confirmed any date for the launch event yet. However, a new leak has tipped that Vivo V25 4G will go official in India by mid-November.

The leak report has suggested that the Vivo V25 4G is expected to have similar specifications as the Vivo V25e 4G, which launched in global markets in August.

Vivo V25 4G launch date

The launch date of the Vivo V25 4G in India has been tipped by tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in association with Pricebaba. According to the tipster, the 4G variant of the Vivo V25 will make its way to the Indian market by mid-November. The Vivo V25 4G’s specifications and colour options are said to be similar to the Vivo V25e. However, the colour option names could be different.

Vivo V25 5G, v25e price in India

The Vivo V25 5G was launched in India last month at a price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is available in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options.

The Vivo V25e was launched in Malaysia in August this year. It has starting price of MYR 1,399 (around Rs 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It was unveiled in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Vivo V25e specifications

The Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,404 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V25e packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

The Vivo V25 5G, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The device carries a 256GB of onboard storage.