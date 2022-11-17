Vivo V21s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor, 90Hz Display launched in Taiwan

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in the Taiwan market and the device is Vivo V21s 5G. The Android smartphone offers an AMOLED display, a great camera, and many other features that can make it a good budget smartphone. The smartphone has a price tag of NTD 11,490 (Rs 30,100). The smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo V21.

The key features of the Vivo V25 5G smartphone include 64MP primary sensor, 44MP Selfie Camera, OIS and EIS, 8GB RAM (3GB virtual RAM), and much more.

The details about the Vivo V21s 5G has been mentioned below.

Design: The smartphone offers a 6.44 inch full HD+ AMOLED display which supports a resolution of 2404×1080 pixels resolution. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is offered in two colours- Dark Blue and Colorful.

Chipset, RAM and Storage: Under the hood, the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset works like a charm. While the RAM on the device is 8GB while the virtual RAM offered on the device is 3GB. The smartphone gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device packs FuntouchOS 12 which is based on Android 12.

Camera: The rear camera setup consists of three cameras which include the 64MP OIS primary camera. The other cameras are 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. On the other hand, the front camera is a 44MP unit. The OIS and Bokeh flare portrait feature helps you in getting great pictures.

Battery: The Vivo V25 5G gets a 4000mAh battery and supports 33W flash Charging.

Connectivity features, Dimensions: The connectivity features on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a micro SD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V21s 5G dimensions are 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm while the device weighs 177 grams.