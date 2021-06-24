Vivo V21e 5G with 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor launched in India today

Vivo has launched Vivo V21e5G smartphone in India at 5pm on 24 June, 2021. The launch of the smartphone was through online mode and was done through Instagram. The V21e 5G is a mid-range device offered by the company and quite similar to the iQOO Z3 which was launched recently.

The Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for a single variant of 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is available on Amazon India. Users can also get up to Rs 18,000 off as an exchange benefit. The HDFC bank customers can avail Flat Rs 2000 instant discount through Debit/ Credit cards during the purchase.

Vivo also offers one time free screen replacement on the smartphone if customers purchase it between 24 June, 2021 and 31July, 2021.

The specification of Vivo V21e5G is as follows:

Display: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch (16.35cm) FHD+ AMOLED screen with boasts of 2400* 1080 resolution. The display sports true-to-life colors which do exert pressure on your eyes.

Processor: The device is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also gets a Dual SIM Dual Standby setup for better connectivity of the users. The device features extended RAM technology, which enables users with extra 3GB RAM from external memory space.

Battery backup: The Vivo V21e 5G is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of 44W. According to the company, the battery can be charged up to 72 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Camera: The device gets a dual camera setup on the rear and a selfie camera on the front. The rear dual camera setup consists of 64MP primary sensor and 8MP wide lens. On the other hand the front camera is a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and videos.

Connectivity options: The connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB type C port for charging and 3.5mm audio jack.

Software: The Vivo V21e5G will run on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Colours: The device is available in two colour options of Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl.