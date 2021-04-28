Vivo has unveiled its mid-range V21 series smartphones in Malaysia on Tuesday. The series has three phones including Vivo V21, V21 5G, and V21e.

Details about the global debut of the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are yet to be revealed. India is expected to see the models on April 29.

The Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 both come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. In contrast, the Vivo V21e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Vivo V21 series smartphone price:

The vanilla model Vivo V21 smartphone is priced at MYR 1,599 (around Rs 29,000) and the Vivo V21e carries a price tag of MYR 1,299 (around Rs 23,600).

The Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are currently available for pre-orders in Malaysia. The phones will go on sale from May 4.

As per reports, the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 has three colour options such as Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle while the Vivo V21e will be available in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colour options.

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e specifications:

The Vivo V21, V21 5G, and the v21e have dual-SIM (Nano) support. Both the V21 and the V21 5G have similar specifications while V21e has some different specifications.

The three phones feature 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. While the V21 and V21 5G display has a 1,080 x 2,404 pixels resolution, the V21e has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The phones run on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

The three phones of the Vivo V21 series sports triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro shooter. The three phones have 44-megapixel selfie shooter sensor at the front.

The camera setup of Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21 comes with OIS support and dual-LED flash for the selfie camera but the Vivo V21e doesn’t have them.

The front and the rear cameras of the phones are capable of split-screen shots.

Both the V21 and the V21 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V21e, on the other hand is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The three smartphones are backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.