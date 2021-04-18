Vivo V21 Series Likely To Be Launched In Malaysia And India On April 27, Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped

Vivo has confirmed to launch the upcoming Vivo V21 series in Malaysia on April 27. Vivo V21 series will include the Vivo V21 and the Vivo V21e phones. A series could also have the Vivo V21 SE, which was spotted in a Google Play Console listing recently.

A new report also suggested that the Vivo V21 series could launch in India on the same day as well. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the launch of the series in India.

The company shared the launch date of the upcoming Vivo V21 series in Malaysia through a tweet on its official Vivo Malaysia Twitter page.

Vivo is said to launch it’s slimmest 5G phone in the market with this series.

Vivo V21 series Specification: (Expected)

Vivo has dedicated an official webpage for the Vivo V21 series and the page teased some of the key specifications of the series.

As per the page, the series will sport a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) and a 44-megapixel selfie camera in Vivo V21 with dual flash for better selfies in low light.

The Vivo V21 is said to have both the 4G and 5G support and will carry an 8GB RAM.

The specifications of the Vivo V21e is not confirmed.

As per reports of Moneycontrol, the Vivo V21 series could launch in India and Malaysia on April 27.

The report also shared that the phone could be priced around Rs. 25,000. It also claims that only the Vivo V21 will be launched in India on the date with other phones coming later.

The specifications of the Vivo V21 SE was also tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the tipster a Vivo phone with model number V2061 was spotted on Google Play Console which he said could the Vivo V21 SE.

As per the listing, the Vivo V21 SE could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will also have full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, and Android 11 OS.

You should not that Vivo has not shared any information on the Vivo V21 series in India or the Vivo V21 SE. The detailes information could be revealed on the launch of the series in Malaysian.

(Source: Gadgets 360)