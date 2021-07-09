Vivo V21 Pro and Vivo Y72 5G specifications and price tipped ahead of launch

Vivo is expected to launch Vivo V21 pro and Vivo Y72 5G in India this July. However, ahead of its launch, the prices of the smartphones have been tipped. While the Vivo V21 pro is expected to be an upgraded version of existing Vivo V21 in India, the Vivo Y72 5G will be new to the Indian market.

Based on a report by 91Mobiles which included information by tipster Yogesh, the Vivo V21 pro will be priced at Rs 32,990 for the base model. On the other hand, the Vivo Y72 5G might be priced around Rs 22,990 for base model.

According to the previous leaks the Vivo V21 Pro is expected to launch at the end of July while the Vivo Y72 5G is expected to be unveiled by July 15. The Vivo Y72 will be available in colours of Dream Glow and Graphite Black colours. It is expected that the Y72 will be available in 8GB RAM + 4GB virtual RAM support. It will also have a full-HD display, triple camera setup at the rear and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The specifications of the Vivo V21 Pro are expected to be an upgrade of Vivo V21. The Vivo V21 which was released in May, 2021 features a 6.44 inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 8GB RAM coupled with a Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and a 4000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the V21 gets a 64MP triple camera setup on the rear and a 44MP front camera. The connectivity options of the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C for charging and data transfer. The V21 also gets a under display Fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

The specifications of Vivo V21 pro or Vivo Y72 5G are based on various leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to make an official announcement about it.

The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. The phone features a dual rear camera setup and a display notch for the selfie camera.