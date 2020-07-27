Beijing: Vivo has confirmed to launch a new selfie-centric smartphone Vivo S7 in China on August 3.

The company shared a teaser via a post on its official handle at Weibo, which suggests the device to be ultra-thin and does not feature any camera bumps, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone maker is yet to confirm the details on its arrival in the global market, including in India.

According to the report, the smartphone is expected to carry a dual camera setup on the front, including a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a super-wide-angle lens.

The rear panel will be sporting a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP Samsung portrait sensor.

The device is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and may feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display which may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

