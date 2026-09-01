Vivo T5x and iQOO Z11x becomes costlier by up to Rs 4,000

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Vivo has hiked the prices of the T5x and sub-brand iQOO Z11x smartphones. Now, both handsets the Vivo T5x and iQOO Z11x prices in India has increased by up to Rs 4,000. The price hike has comes into effect from September 1, 2026.

The base and mid-range variants of the smartphones has become costlier by Rs 3,000 while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is now costlier by Rs 4,000.

A circular released by Vivo for its retail outlets has surfaced online ,which states that the price hike is effective from September 1, 2026. However, the price hike is currently applicable in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The revised pricing of the T5x has also been updated on the company’s official website. The iQOO Z11x is currently listed with its old price on the official website.

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iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x new and old prices

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x now costs Rs 27,999, up from its previous MOP of Rs 24,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 30,999, up from Rs 27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option has seen a Rs 4,000 hike, rising from Rs 30,999 to Rs 34,999.

The latest iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x price revisions are applicable to the states. The same has also been updated on the Vivo T5x’s official product listing, whereas the iQOO Z11x is still listed with its old pricing. Interestingly, both smartphones are currently out of stock officially online.

While Vivo hasn’t stated in its circular, the price hike could be attributed to RAM and storage shortages, which have affected the entire industry.