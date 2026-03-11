Vivo T5x 5G confirmed to launch on March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo T5x 5G will launch in India at 12 PM on March 17, 2026. Prior to the announcement, the company had teased the device several times, but did not reveal the launch date. Now, the launch date is out.

The Vivo T5x 5G will make it’s debut as the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G. Ahead of the debut, the company has revealed that the upcoming phone will have 5x the power.

The Vivo T5x 5G is expected to pack a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast-charging. The phone is also expected to support reverse wired charging. Reports have also indicated that the device will likely support bypass charging as well.

The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor. The company has claimed that the processor has crossed one million mark on AnTuTu. The phone will likely have IP68 and IP69 ratings.

It might include a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor that will support 4K video recording. At the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

