Vivo T5 launched silently with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

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Vivo has silently launched the all new Vivo T5 smartphone in Mexico. Vivo T5 is the latest budget 4G handset offering of the smartphone maker. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset and has a massive 7,200mAh battery.

Specifications

This 4G device feature a 6.75-inch LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. The phone boots Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Camera wise, the phone sports a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth unit, housed inside a squarish metal camera module at the rear. At front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.

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The phone packs a 7,200mAh battery that supports 44W fast wired charging. It can offer up to 45 hours of video playback from a single charge.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68/IP69 ratings, and stereo speakers. The handset also features an array of connectivity features including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM 4G support, NFC, an infrared blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Price, colour options

You can purchase the vivo T5 4G in Mexico in Black and Gold color options at a price of MXN 5,799 (around Rs 31,808) for the sole 8GB/256GB variant.