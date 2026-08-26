Vivo T5 5G to launch on September 2, key specs, design revealed

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Vivo T5 5G is set to arrive in India on September 2 at 12 PM local time. This will be the 5G version of the T5 4G in May. Ahead of it’s launch in India, the smartphone’s key specs were revealed by the company.

Vivo has confirmed that the T5 5G will be equipped with Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC, a 1.5K 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display, and a 7,050 mAh battery.

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Vivo has also revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone via an image on it’s official Indian website. The image shows the smartphone sporting a design almost identical to the Indian iQOO Z11. This could be a hint that the Vivo T5 5G will be a rebranded iQOO Z11.

Vivo has promised to reveal more about the T5 5G in the coming days.

Also Read: Vivo T5 5G teased with a 3D curved display ahead of launch