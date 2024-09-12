Vivo T3 Ultra with Dimensity 9200+ SoC launched in India; Sales open on September 19

Vivo T3 Ultra launch has taken place today and it is the next device of the Vivo T3 series in India. The device will go on sale on September 19 through Vivo India and other partner retailers. The important specs of the device include Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 50MP Sony IMX921 OIS primary rear camera, and 120Hz display.

Price and variants

The device costs Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The color options that are available for the device are Lunar Gray and Frost Green.

Specifications

Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone gets a rear camera module which is similar to the Vivo V40 series that is already available in the country. There are two cameras at the rear and are placed on the circular camera bump. The other bump gets a Smart Aura Light. The primary camera is a 50MP IMX921 OIS camera while the other is an 8MP Ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, the device gets a 50MP group selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM along with multiple storage options (128GB/256GB).

A 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz is available on the device. The device offers a peak brightness of 4500 nits along with HDR10+ support. Vivo claims that the 3D curved screen in the smartphone is the fastest in its segment.

There is a 5500mAh battery on the device that gets 80W wired charging support. The thickness of the device is 7.58mm and is claimed to be the slimmest with a curved display. The water and dust rating on the device is IP68. For security purposes, the device gets an under-display fingerprint sensor.