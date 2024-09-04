Vivo T3 Ultra pops up on Geekbench, Base variant might cost Rs 30,999

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo will be launching the Vivo T3 Ultra very soon and the device has been spotted on Geekbench. The model number of the device is Vivo V2426. The base variant of the device is 8GB + 128GB variant and it might cost around Rs 30,999 revealed tipster Abhishek Yadav on X platform.

The Vivo T3 Ultra was spotted on Geekbench and had 12GB RAM. The device is expected to be launched in India in the first half of September. The device has scored 1854 points on the single-core test while in the multi-core test it scored 5066 points. It is hinted that the device will be offering a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octacore processor at the core. There are not much details about the specifications of the device on Geekbench.

Speaking about the device, tipster Abhishek Yadav hinted that the colour options of the smartphone include Lunar gray as well as Frost green. There will be three memory options on the device- 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. All three variants are priced at Rs 30,999, Rs 32,999, and Rs 34,999 respectively.

The expected features were initially reported by 91mobiles and that includes 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display. The primary camera of the device offered a Sony IMX91 camera with OIS. There is IP68 dust and water resistance rating on the device. Another tipster Sanju Choudhary mentions that the device will offer 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 4500 nits while there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a presence of dual speakers on the device said the tipster.