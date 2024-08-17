Vivo T3 Pro 5G coming soon, Teased ahead of India launch

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the T3 Pro %G smartphone in India with a teaser. The vivo T3 Pro 5G will be launched under the company’s ‘T series’ in the Indian market. However, the company has not mentioned a specific dateline for the launch of the device yet. The exact launch date of the smartphone is expected to be revealed later.

The recent teaser image of the Vivo T3 Pro has confirmed some of the key specifications of the soon-to-launched device. The design of the the smartphone has also been revealed.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has confirmed to feature a 3D curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits brightness. According to the company, the smartphone is going to be the brightest screen in the segment and will also have a lightweight curved screen with eye protection feature.

The teaser image has showcased the upcoming smartphone in a flashy Orange colour and a vegan leather back.

Moreover, It has also been hinted that the Vivo T3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC and Sony sensor. The company might reveal other details about the phone in the next few days.

Meanwhile, rumours have suggested that it could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9s Pro, which is all set to launch in India on August 21st.

So, the T3 Pro is expected to feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 4K video recording, Super Night Mode, 8MP ultra-wide lens, AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance feature.

It should pack a 7.49mm body and a massive, 5500mAh battery. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, in addition to vivo.com, and we can also expect it to be available from offline stores as well.

Also Read: POCO Pad 5G to launch in India on August 23, Check the expected features