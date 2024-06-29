Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone launched in India, Priced below Rs 10,000

Vivo has launched a new affordable smartphone priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The new Vivo smartphone is Vivo T3 Lite. The device comes with 50MP Sony AI rear camera sensor, 50MP Sony AI camera sensor and more.

The detailed information about the device has been given below:

Vivo T3 Lite price in India, sale

Vivo offers the Vivo T3 Lite 5G in two storage variants( 4GB + 128GB variant and 6GB + 128GB) that are priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499. The handset will be available for sale in two colour options Vibrant Green and Majestic Black paints via Flipkart, Vivo India website and retail partners across the country. The sale date has been set for July 4th.

The company is also offering a Rs 500 instant for HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit cards holders. This will bring the price of the device down to Rs 9,999.

Vivo T3 Lite specifications, features

The key specifications of ht e Vivo T3 Lite has been listed below:

Display: It has a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 269 PPI, and 840 nits brightness.

Processor: The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Mali GPU for graphics.

Storage: Vivo offers the device with 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB storage models. This is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s up to 6GB virtual RAM.

Battery: The Vivo T3 Lite draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Cameras: The handset features a dual camera unit including a 50MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP shooter to capture selfies.

Other features: It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 ingress protection rating. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging. The phone measures 163.63 × 75.58 × 8.53mm and weighs 185 grams.