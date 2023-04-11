Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G launched in India; Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo T2 Series smartphone in India on Tuesday. The lineup includes Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones. Both the new Vivo T2 series phones run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and dual rear cameras. The Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6020.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The also have extended RAM 3.0 feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory.

Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G price in India, availability

Vivo T2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is offered in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave shades

The Vivo T2x 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase in Aurora Gold, Glimmer Black and Marine Blue colour options.

The two 5G-enabled Vivo smartphones are will go on sale in the country starting next week starting April 18 and April 21, respectively. Both models will be available to purchase via the official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores.

Vivo T2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo t2 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.38-inch AMOLED (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 1300 nits of peak brightness, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 6000000: 1 contrast ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 6 nm-based Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It offers up to 8GB of virtual RAM as well.

The Vivo T2 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera unit supports different photography modes including portrait, micro, panorama, slow motion, dual view video, and double exposure among others. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

There is up to 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo T2 5G, which supports expansion via microSD card up to 1TB. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. For authentication, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo T2 5G features a 4500mAh battery, with 44W fast charging that’s said to be capable of charging up to 50 percent in as little as 25 minutes. Besides, it measures 158.91×73.53×7.80mm and weighs 172 grams.

Vivo T2x 5G specifications

The Vivo T2x 5G features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Vivo T2 5G. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo T2x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo has packed 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo T2x 5G, that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Vivo T2 5G.

The Vivo T2x 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, with 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 164.05×75.60×8.15mm and weighs 184 grams.