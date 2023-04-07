Vivo T2 5G Series set to launch in India on April 11

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Vivo T2 5G series. The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching the Vivo T2 5G series in India on April 11 at 12 PM IST. The series will include the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G phones.

The latest series is expected to be the successor of the Vivo T1 lineup, which was launched in the country last year. Flipkart has revealed some of key specifications of the smartphones. Vivo has also released a image of the phone that reveals the design of the upcoming devices. The phones are teased to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC.

Vivo confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G series, with Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones, will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the official Vivo website and select retail stores across the country. The models appear in Blue and Gold colour options in the official teasers of the series.

Specifications

The upcoming smartphones will come with a Full HD+ AMOLED displays with 1300 nits of local peak brightness, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a contrast ratio of 6000000:1. The company confirmed that it will reveal the camera details of the device on April 7.

Although the devices have been teased to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs, the company has announced that the full details of the processor will be out on April 9. Vivo will also reveal exclusive launch offers alongside the unveiling on April 11.

The base Vivo T2 5G model is expected to be the lowest-priced Vivo smartphone in India with a cost under Rs. 20,000. The phone will likely have a 64-megapixel rear primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and could be offered in in two storage variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Vivo T2x 5G model, on the other hand, is expected to be available in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

More specifications of the smartphone will be revealed over the next few days leading up to the launch.

