Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant debuts in India, Check price, specifications

Vivo T1 5G Silky White Specifications and Features

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo T1 5G Silky White has the same features as those for the normal colour variants. It comes preinstalled with FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity of the Vivo T1 5G is up to 128GB, and it can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG. It also has a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, GPS, e-compass, and virtual gyroscope sensor.

The Vivo T1 5G sports a triple rear camera arrangement with a primary 50MP sensor in the camera area. Additionally, the device has two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP camera at the front. On the phone, Vivo has included a few camera capabilities like a Super Night Mode and a Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G Silky White Price in India

The Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage edition. While the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options costs Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The phone was available in the colours Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy earlier.