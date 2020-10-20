Bhubaneswar: Amazon users are getting the best deals of the year on smartphones during this Great India Festival sale. And now users can also get Vivo’s popular smartphone Vivo U10 for Rs 3,096 during this sale.

Vivo’s unique offer is available under the guaranteed exchange plan. With this offer, it has become very easy for customers to buy Vivo phones.

Under this plan, if you buy Vivo U10, then you will get a guaranteed exchange plan of Rs 99 along with the deal price (phone price) of Rs 9,990. In this case, the price of this phone becomes Rs 10,089.

After taking the guaranteed plan when customers buy another phone from Amazon after 9 to 12 months, they will get an exchange price of Rs 6,993 for the Vivo U10. Thus the price of a Vivo U10 phone for one year is RS 3,096.

With this offer customers can buy any of the company’s bestselling smartphones. To buy a phone under this offer, you have to select the guaranteed exchange price by going to the section with Mobile Protection Plans while checking out. To buy Vivo U10 from Amazon.

Features and Specification:

Vivo U10 features a 6.35 inch HD + IPS Halo full view display with 720×1544 pixels resolution. This phone comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. This phone supports dual sim and works on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. This phone also features Snapdragon 665AIE processor with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

As for the camera aspect, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. This phone has an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo U10 comes with a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging.