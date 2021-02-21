Vivo S9e With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC To Launch Soon, Price and Specs Leaked

Chinese manufacturing company Vivo is planning to launch its upcoming Vivo S9 series next month. Now ahead of its official launch the price and specification of the Vivo S9e and Vivo S9 have been leaked by a tipster.

As per the leak, the Vivo S9e phone may pack a 4,100mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor.

Vivo S9e price (expected):

A Chinese tipster going by the name Arsenal (translated) has tipped that the Vivo S9e may cost CNY 2,298 (around Rs 25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,598 (around Rs 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo S9e specifications (expected):

The leak suggested that the Vivo S9e will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The display will have a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and is expected to have 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB / 256 GB of storage.

The Vivo S9e features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone may also pack a 4,100mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.

Vivo S9 specifications (expected):

As per reports of Gizmochina, Vivo may launch the Vivo S9e and Vivo S9 smartphone on March 6 in China.

The upcoming phone Vivo S9 is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The phone may come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and another variant with 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

It is expected to be powered by a 6nm Dimensity 1100 chipset and has 90Hz screen. The phone is likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging and may run on Android 11 OS.

As per the camera setting, the Vivo S9 is expected to sport triple camera setting on the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a dual camera setup on the front. The dual selfie cameras will include a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1 primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle secondary shooter.