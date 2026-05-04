vivo S50t launched with similar specifications as vivo S50

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Vivo has extended the vivo S50 lineup with the launch of the new S50t smartphone. The Vivo S50 lineup already has a base model-S50, and S50 Pro mini, both launched back in December. Now, the series has got a new S50t edition.

The S50t carries almost identical specifications as the Vivo S50, except for one feature detail. The difference between the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50t is it’s storage specification. The S50 uses UFS 4.1 storage, while the S50t is equipped with the older UFS 3.1, which is also cheaper.

Except for this, the two handsets are identical in other specifications.

vivo S50t specifications

Like the Vivo S50, the S50t feature a 6.59-inch 1260×2750 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12/16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

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Camera wise, it sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide. At the front of the device, the smartphone has a 50MP selfie snapper.

The phone packs a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Price

The Vivo S50t has a starting price of CNY 3,199 (around Rs 44,549 ) for the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage storage version. A higher Ram version of 16GB and 512GB of storage costs CNY 3,499 (around Rs 48,715).

In both cases, the S50t is CNY 100 (around Rs 1,392) cheaper than the S50.