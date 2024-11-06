Vivo S20 series to launch this month, tipped to pack 6,500 mAh battery

Vivo is expected to launch the S20 lineup containing the Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro later this month. According to a latest leak report, the series will include two device named S20 and S20 Pro.

One of the device in the Vivo S20 series is tipped to feature a massive 6,500 mAh battery. Moreover, both the flagship models will feature ultra-thin body (under 8 mm) like their predecessor Vivo S19 series. This will make the phones stand out more as higher capacity devices tend to have a bulky body.

Reports have also indicated that the company will place them in the mid-range category in the Chinese market. The company will eventually release them in the global market as vivo V series. There might be some minor changes in the feature list than the Chinese model as usual. This means that we can see what to expect from the vivo V50 and V50 Pro once S20 and S20 Pro goes official.

We also got to know about what to expect thanks to leak reports. Both devices might feature AMOLED screen with a 1260p resolution. The processor on the base model of S20 series is expected to be Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while vivo will upgrade the S20 Pro to Dimensity 9300. We have seen a third, even cheaper variant before, but it seems like there is no vivo S20e in the works for now.