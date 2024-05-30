Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro launched, Offers great camera and battery backup

Vivo has launched the vivo S19 series in China. The vivo S19 series are meant for those who are photography enthusiasts and do not want to compromise on the battery front too. We expect the manufacturer to launch the vivo S19 series in India in the coming months.

The specifications of the Vivo S19 series have been mentioned below for your convenience.

Vivo S19 specifications

The Vivo S19 gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The display supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm) processor powers the device. It is coupled with Adreno 720 GPU. The device offers 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM and it is coupled with 256GB / 512GB onboard storage.

Android 14 with OriginOS 4 is offered on the Vivo S19 and the device supports Dual SIM. Speaking about the camera specs, we get 50MP camera with OmniVision OV50E sensor which gets f/2.2 aperture. There is a 50MP autofocus front camera and it gets a Samsung JN1 sensor. We do get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features on the device include 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and much more. The battery on the device is 6000mAh and 80W fast charging.

Vivo S19 PRO specifications

The Vivo S19 Pro launched with 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The display supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The Octa Core Dimensity 9200+ (4nm) processor offers up to 3.35GHz clock speed on the device. It is coupled with G715 GPU. The device offers 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM and it is coupled with 256GB / 512GB onboard storage.

Android 14 with OriginOS 4 is offered on the Vivo S19 PRO and the device supports Dual SIM. Speaking about the camera specs, we get 50MP camera with Sony IMX921 sensor which gets f/2.88 aperture. The other rear cameras are 8MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto portrait camera. There is a 50MP autofocus front camera and it gets a Samsung JN1 sensor. We do get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features on the device include 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and much more. The battery on the device is 5500mAh and 80W fast charging.

Price

The Vivo S19 starts at 2499 yuan (Rs 29,300 approx.) while the Vivo S19 Pro starts at 3999 yuan (Rs 46,910 approx.)