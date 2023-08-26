Vivo Pad Air tablet with Snapdragon 870 processor announced

Vivo has announced its latest tablet in the form of Vivo Pad Air. This Android tablet is a cheaper version of the Vivo Pad2 that has already debuted. The Vivo Pad Air packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset along with 144Hz display.

Key features

Vivo Pad Air gets a 11.5-inch IPS LCD along with a resolution of 1840 x 2800 px resolution. It supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. The aspect ration of the display is 3:2. In terms of camera we get 8MP primary camera on the rear and 5MP front camera. In terms of chipset, we get Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Storagewise we get up to 512GB storage.

Speaking about Operating System we get OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. The tablet also supports stylus input through Vivo Pencil2 which enables users to take notes. The battery on the device is 8500 mAh and it offers fast charging of 44W.

Colour options on the Vivo Pad Air include Brave Powder, Free Blue and Easy Silver. The base variant of the tablet is 8GB +128GB configuration and costs CNY 1799 ($247 approx.). Similarly, the top variant is of 12GB +512GB configuration and costs CNY 2599 ($357 approx.).