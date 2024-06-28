Vivo Pad 3 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 144Hz refresh rate, Check details

Vivo has launched its latest tablet Vivo Pad 3 in the Chinese market. The tablet is the toned-down version of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro that was launched in March. The Vivo Pad 3 is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 512GB. The device gets OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

The Vivo Pad 3 offers a 12.1” LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and a pixel resolution of 2800×1968. The screen ratio is 7:5 while the peak brightness is 600 nits. It supports HDR10 along with 1.07 billion colours. When it comes to camera we get 8MP primary camera along with a 5MP front camera. The massive battery on the device is 10,000 mAh and it can be charged with a USB-C port. The fast charging support on the device is 44W.

Important highlights on the device include 6-speaker setup, 3D panoramic audio, 3D heat dissipation system along with a total heat dissipation area of 27,500 mm2. The tablet also supports vivo Pencil2s stylus and Smart Touch Keyboard and both accessories are sold separately. The Pencil2s stylus offers a non-slip grip and the keyboard offers 64 keys across five rows along with trackpad. The tablet offers 6.57mm thickness along with 586.2g weight. The device can be pre-ordered through vivo’s official website in China. On the other hand, the sales will begin on July 5.

We have mentioned the storage configurations along with price tags below.