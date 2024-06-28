Vivo Pad 3 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 144Hz refresh rate, Check details

Pratyay
Vivo Pad 3 launch

Vivo has launched its latest tablet Vivo Pad 3 in the Chinese market. The tablet is the toned-down version of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro that was launched in March. The Vivo Pad 3 is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 512GB. The device gets OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

The Vivo Pad 3 offers a 12.1” LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and a pixel resolution of 2800×1968. The screen ratio is 7:5 while the peak brightness is 600 nits. It supports HDR10 along with 1.07 billion colours. When it comes to camera we get 8MP primary camera along with a 5MP front camera. The massive battery on the device is 10,000 mAh and it can be charged with a USB-C port. The fast charging support on the device is 44W.

Important highlights on the device include 6-speaker setup, 3D panoramic audio, 3D heat dissipation system along with a total heat dissipation area of 27,500 mm2. The tablet also supports vivo Pencil2s stylus and Smart Touch Keyboard and both accessories are sold separately. The Pencil2s stylus offers a non-slip grip and the keyboard offers 64 keys across five rows along with trackpad. The tablet offers 6.57mm thickness along with 586.2g weight. The device can be pre-ordered through vivo’s official website in China. On the other hand, the sales will begin on July 5.

We have mentioned the storage configurations along with price tags below.

RAM Storage Price
8GB 128GB CNY2,499
8GB 256GB CNY2,799
12GB 256GB CNY3,099
12GB 512GB CNY3,399

 

