Vivo officially reveals V25 Pro 5G in India, know price, features and specs

All speculations have come to an end as the Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has officially revealed its impressive new midrange, the Vivo 25 Pro 5G. The Vivo V25 series includes two variants: vanilla Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro 5G. Ahead of the official launch, the price, colour and storage options of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G have surfaced online. Previously, the device was seen in the hands of cricketer Virat Kohli, giving us an early look at what to expect from the Vivo V25 Pro 5G in terms of design. Let’s take a look at the specifications of Vivo V25 Pro 5G.

Vivo V25 Pro

The Vivo V25 Pro gets a 6.56-inch AMOLED display which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The Dimensity 1300 chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM with 128GB/ 256GB storage.

Photography on Vivo V25 Pro is taken care of by a 64MP triple rear camera setup that supports OIS and EIS. The other cameras of the smartphone include 8 MP super-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP front-facing camera. It boots FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G comes in two colours and storage options: Pure Black and Sailing Blue. According to the leak, the base 8GB/128GB unit retails at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB/256GB model at Rs 39,999. Pre-booking of the smartphone has started from today (August 17) while the availability will be from August 25.

Vivo V25

Vivo V25, which is the vanilla variant, gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display which supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The Dimensity 900 chipset is coupled with either 8GB/12 GB RAM with 128GB/ 256GB storage.

The rear camera of the device offers a 64MP triple rear camera setup and supports OIS. The other cameras of the smartphone include an 8 MP super-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50MP front-facing camera. It boots FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo V25 comes in three colour variants-Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond Black. According to the leak, the base unit has an 8GB + 128GB configuration. On the other head, the other variant gets 12GB + 256GB configuration. The price and availability of the device is expected to be announced at a later date.