Vivo May Unveil Vivo X70 Series In September In Partnership With IPL

Vivo is rumoured to launch the X70 series as its next flagship X-series phones in India in September in partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Vivo X60 series was launched recently in India back in March. The series includes three phones– Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro +.

Both the smartphones come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Like the Vivo X60 series, the company is likely to include three phones in the X70 series.

However, the company has not yet shared any information on the upcoming X-series smartphones.

Gizmochina reported that tipster Yogesh has suggested that the company may launch the Vivo X70 series in India in partnership with IPL in September.

IPL was postponed due to covid-19 spread in the team members and later was scheduled to take place in September and October in the UAE as per Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Vivo is a prime sponsor of IPL so it may launch the new flagship series phones in the IPL.

Early, the top-tier variant in the series Vivo X70 Pro+’s alleged key specifications was leaked online. The Vivo X70 Pro+ was tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

As per the leak report, the specifications of the Vivo X70 Pro+ will come with upgraded specifications over the Vivo X60 Pro+ except for its processor.

Earlier last month, the alleged Geekbench listing of the Vivo X70 was spotted with the model number V2123A. The phone was listed with Android 11 and the new MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB RAM. The vanilla Vivo X70 model was also allegedly spotted in the IMEI database with model number V2104.