Vivo likely to introduce new V40 Lite smartphone soon; know specs

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to introduce a new V40 Lite smartphone soon. The company has announced about the smartphone and launch will be in Indonesia. Even though the official announcement will be on September 25, the features of the new vivo V40 Lite have been posted on the company website.

The smartphone gets a flat display and the screen is AMOLED in nature. The refresh rate supported on the device is 120Hz. When it comes to camera setup, the device offers 50MP primary camera along with an 8 MP ultra wide shooter. In terms of selfie camera we get a 32MP sensor.

The V40 Lite gets some image editing features and it includes AI background object removal as well as document scanning.

The device gets 4-year battery health promise from the manufacturer and 80 percent of the capacity is retained after 1600 charging cycles. In terms of charging, the battery supports 80W FlashCharge, which gets 0-45 percent in 15 minutes. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh capacity. The other specs of the device include 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 5G connectivity.

Colour options on the smartphone include Titanium Silver, Pearl Violet and Carbon Black.