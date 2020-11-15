Vivo Y12s
Photo: IANS

Vivo launches ‘Vivo Y12s’ with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 5,000mAh battery

By IANS

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new mid-range phone ‘Vivo Y12s’ in Hongkong as well as in Vietnam.

The device is priced at HK$ 1,098 and it comes in two colours such as phantom black and glacier blue, news portal Gizbot reported on Saturday.\

At the moment, there is no word regarding India’s availability.

The smartphone features a big IPS LCD display of 6.51 inches. The waterdrop notch screen delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is equipped with a vertical camera module that offers a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP shooter at the front.

The Vivo Y12s runs the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Along with it, we have a set of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The firmware is FunTouch OS version 11 based on Android 10.

The smartphone is driven by a 5,000mAh battery that carries support for only 10W charging.

