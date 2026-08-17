Vivo hikes prices of several Y-series smartphones in India

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The global chip shortage crisis has led to the smartphone price hike by several brands including the Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme. Now, Vivo has joined them as the latest to increase the prices of it’s smartphone.

Vivo has hiked the prices of several Y-series smartphones in India including the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, which was launched in the country in March. Apart from the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, the other smartphones that have received the price hike include Vivo Y21, Vivo Y11, Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y19s.

The smartphones have been listed with the revised prices on the online store of the company. The price hike followed after the global RAM and NAND chip shortage continued to persist worldwide.

Vivo Y series smartphone prices (Revised)

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The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is now listed on the company website at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model now retails at Rs. 37,999. Both models were earlier available for purchase at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Vivo Y31 5G is now listed on Vivo India online at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants. The prices of both models have been hiked from Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The price of the Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y11 has also been increased to Rs. 22,499 and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration, from Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Lastly, the Vivo Y19s is now listed on the Vivo India online store at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the prices of its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have been raised to Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,499, respectively. The smartphone was launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and other smartphone brands have recently raised the prices of their existing models while launching new handsets at significantly higher prices than their predecessors.