Vivo announces the official launch date for X90s smartphone

Vivo has finally announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone X90s. Vivo X90s will be launched in China on June 26. The company has made the information official by posting its statement on the Weibo platform. Just like the other devices of the X90 series, the X90s captures great pictures. For those who are unknown, the Vivo X series was introduced in China in November 2022.

Vivo has also posted some street pictures that were captured by X90S. The pictures were captured by Magnum photographer Alex Webb and described what the camera-centric X90s can do when it comes to photography. The X90s smartphone will offer vivid colors along with high definition and sharpness.

Even though the specifications of the smartphone were not pointed by the company, a bunch of leaks have been revealed about them.

The Vivo X90s will feature a Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset that will be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity. The other specs will remain the same as the Vivo X90 which launched last November.

Vivo X90s is expected to be offered with an AMOLED display of 6.78 inches FHD+ with 120H refresh rate. The screen resolution is expected to be 2800 x 1260 pixels. The device will get a triple rear camera setup which will comprise 50MP primary lens, 12MP portrait sensor and ultra-wide lens of 12MP with OIS. The selfie camera is expected to be a 32MP unit and should be housed in a pinch-hole panel.

The other key specs should include 12GB of LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4810mAh. The smartphone is expected to support fast charging of 100W. Vivo is expected to pack Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box for the VivoX90S. In terms of security, the device will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.