Vijay Sales’ Apple Days 2024 live: iPhone 15 available with discount offers, Check deal deatils

Apple’s latest vanilla smartphone, which is iPhone 15, is currently selling with discount offers on Vijay Sales during its Apple Days sale, which is currently ongoing on the platform. You can buy the device under Rs 65,000 with this sale. The Vijay Sales Apple Days sale will be ongoing till June 16.

The base variant of the iPhone 15 can be purchased at a discounted price after availing bank offers.

Apple iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999 on Vijay Sales. You can claim Rs 6,000 off via instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit/debit card no-cost EMI, SBI Card credit card full swipe and no-cost EMI and American Express EMI transactions.

However, some buyers may plan to get the device from Flipkart if they wish to claim additional cashback. If you plan to buy the iPhone 15, this can be a good time as both leading e-commerce giants are offering massive on the product.

Coming to Flipkart, the iPhone 15 is available for Rs 71,499.

Buyers can avail up to Rs 4,000 off via ICICI Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions and SBI credit card transactions on the e-commerce site. Flipkart also advertises Rs 2,000 off via combo offers and an extra exchange discount up to Rs 3,000 on select models. You can also check out other bank offers on both platforms. But the maximum discounts may vary.

Vijay Sales vs Flipkart: Where To Buy iPhone 15?

If you do not plan to avail the additional exchange discount offers, the deal on Vijay Sales appears to be an overall better pick if you can redeem the maximum bank offers. However, if you can

redeem the additional exchange offer with the Rs 6,000 discount on Flipkart, the price can effectively drop to Rs 62,499 after the offers. Hence, the Flipkart deal can be a better pick if you plan to avail exchange offers.