Video Unblur, the upcoming feature from Google is pure magic

Google is reportedly working on a new video unblur feature for its pixel users. The feature will reportedly be released with the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google currently offers a Photo Unblur feature with the Pixel 7 series devices. This Photo Unblur feature is pure magic. It enables users to take blurred photos and making them usable. Now, it looks like the tech giant is working for a similar feature for the videos. The video unblur feature will give users the ability to make blurred videos unblur.

The feature was first noticed by 9to5Google. As per a report, the Video Unblur feature was seen during a breakdown of a recent Google Photos APK. However, though the UI was implemented in the Photos app, but none of the Unblur feature doesn’t seem to work. Furthermore, the team was able to find new video overlays, that can be used to change the color and mood of video. However, the overlays did not have any effect when applied.

Though the features currently does not seem to work, the report suggested that they could be introduced with the arrival of the Pixel 8 series handsets.

Note that the feature was discovered while checking out a recently released APK for Google Photos. So, it is not certain that the feature will be present in final build of the software even though the data about the feature is present in the APK.

As the Google I/O event, where the tech giant is expected to launch its upcoming devices, is just a couple of months away, there is a chance we might hear about this feature sooner than we think.

It would be better if Google releases the feature more widely and not just for the newest Pixel devices launched.

(Source: 9to5Google)