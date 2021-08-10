Vi revises its popular Rs 449 prepaid plan, users to get 4GB daily data along with other benefits

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has recently revised its popular Rs 449 plan. The revised plan offers the uses with a bunch of exciting offers for a period of 56 days.

The updated Vi plan offers users with daily data of 4GB. This is twice as much data as it offered earlier in this pack. Users also get the access of unlimited calls with this plan.

The telecom company makes the deal sweeter by adding a Zee5 premium subscription. Users also get weekend data rollover benefit in the plan. Vi users will also get complimentary subscription to Vi Movies & TV app subscription along this plan.

This Vi Rs 449 plan will compete with the likes of Jio Rs 444 plan and Airtel Rs 449 plan. The Airtel Rs 449 plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls to every network, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 56 days. Users will also get free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan offers 2GB daily internet, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for a period of 56 days.